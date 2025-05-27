New faces compete in runoff for District 8 council seat

SAN ANTONIO – A former mayoral staffer touting her experience is facing off against an attorney promising to bring an “outsider perspective” to San Antonio City Hall in the District 8 city council race.

The Northwest Side district, which includes the Medical District and stretches toward Boerne along Interstate 10, is one of four seats up for grabs in the June 7 runoff.

Both candidates, Ivalis Meza Gonzalez and Paula McGee, would be new to the seat. Current Councilman Manny Pelaez is leaving after serving the maximum eight years and an unsuccessful bid for mayor.

Meza Gonzalez works for a consulting firm and is a former chief of staff for Ron Nirenberg who says she understand local government and is ready to “get to work on day one.”

“I was there during some of the darkest times, during our pandemic and winter storm,” she told KSAT. “I’ve seen our budget have windfalls, and I’ve seen it crunch down, right?”

McGee, a probate and estate planning attorney, has served on the city’s Ethics Review Board and Zoning Commission, as well as the Alamo Colleges Foundation Board.

“I am bringing an outsider’s perspective, a business perspective, a lawyer, a community volunteer,” she said.

While the mayor’s race between Gina Ortiz Jones and Rolando Pablos has taken a partisan turn, both Meza Gonzalez, who ran for Bexar County judge as a Democrat in the 2022 race, and McGee, who the Republican Party of Bexar County listed as a “vetted” candidate, are trying to avoid partisan labels.

“I don’t think that’s where District 8 voters are,” McGee said, while Meza Gonzalez told KSAT “I’m focused on what worked and what’s been working.”

Meza Gonzalez said the issues she most hears about from voters are construction and public safety.

McGee also hears public safety concerns as well as people worried about rising utility rates, property taxes “and the overall fiscal condition of our city.”

Though Meza Gonzalez led the field in the May 3 six-way race with 40% of the vote, McGee, who got 22%, believes she has a shot of shooting ahead in the two-way race.

But first, they’ll both need to get their supporters out to the polls. Early voting for the runoff starts Tuesday.

