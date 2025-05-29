Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department fighting active restuarant fire

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department responded to an active fire at a restaurant on Thursday morning.

According to a post on its Facebook, crews are working on putting out an active fire at Hangar 6 Restaurant, which started around 8 a.m.

The fire department asked all Uvalde residents to avoid the area while they handle the situation. The situation is still active, but they will continue to provide updates.

There is no word on whether anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates as they become available.