5 Pease MS students drank alcoholic beverage after teacher ‘inadvertently’ brought cans, NISD says

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is now underway after a special education teacher at Pease Middle School “inadvertently brought several cans of Hard Mountain Dew Blast,” from which five students consumed a portion, according to Northside ISD.

The Hard Mountain Dew Blast is an alcoholic version of the soft drink. It was given to students on the last day of school on Thursday, NISD stated.

“The staff member brought the drinks, not realizing that they contained alcohol, as a treat for students,” the district stated.

Administrators were made aware of the incident and determined the drinks were made available to students in three classes, according to NISD.

The students were taken to the campus nurse, and parents were notified about the alcoholic drinks being served to students, NISD said.

A report was made to the Northside Employee Relations, the NISD Police Department and Child Protective Services for further investigation.