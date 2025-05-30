Woman allegedly killed by her son at Northwest Side apartment complex identified by medical examiner’s office

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who police said was killed by her son at a Northwest Side apartment complex.

Margarita Placido, 68, died from trauma to the head, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Placido was killed around 2:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 8800 block of Cinnamon Creek, located near the Medical Center, according to San Antonio police.

Police said Placido’s son, identified as 31-year-old James Garcia, called 911 and yelled for help. Upon arrival, he told officers that he had killed Placido, SAPD told KSAT.

James Garcia, 31, was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly killing his mother, SAPD says. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Shortly after, officers found Placido dead in the hallway of an apartment with “physical injuries,” SAPD said.

Garcia was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Placido’s death, Bexar County court records show. He’s currently in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center with a $250,000 bond, records indicate.

Records show that Garcia has a pre-indictment hearing scheduled for August 2025.