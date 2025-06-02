Gov. Greg Abbott in San Antonio with UTSA president for Texas cybersecurity bill signing

FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)

SAN ANTONIO – Gov. Greg Abbott will be in San Antonio on Monday to sign legislation establishing the Texas Cyber Command.

The event at the National Security Collaboration Center will take place at 2:30 p.m. KSAT will livestream the signing in this article. Delays are possible; if there is no livestream available, check back at a later time.

Recommended Videos

UTSA President Taylor Eighmy, Department of Public Safety Director Freeman F. Martin, and other elected officials and cybersecurity experts will be in attendance.

The event follows the passing of House Bill 150, which will create the Texas Cyber Command in San Antonio to protect against cyber threats from foreign countries.

Abbott declared it an emergency item in his 2025 State of the State address.

“As cyberattacks increase in significance and sophistication across the globe, it is critical that Texas utilize cutting-edge capabilities to secure our state,” Abbott said in a news release on Friday. “The creation of the Texas Cyber Command has never been more critical. Threats from China, Iran, Russia, and other foreign enemies are growing. President Donald Trump empowered to more effectively prepare for cyberattacks and defend our infrastructure, and Texas is ready to harness our assets to protect our power, water, and communications.”

Read also: