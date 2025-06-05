SAPD, Pride San Antonio to host community forum following death of actor Jonathan Joss

San Antonio police said they are supporting the LGBTQ+ community in the wake of actor Jonathan Joss’ death, though they have not explicitly labeled the shooting a hate crime.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said they “stand” with the LGBTQ+ community and will host a forum with Pride San Antonio in the wake of actor Jonathan Joss’ death.

While SAPD has not explicitly labeled the shooting of Joss, who was openly gay, as a hate crime, police said people in the LGBTQ+ community may have questions or “feel especially fearful right now.”

SAPD and Pride San Antonio will host a community forum at Woodlawn Pointe, located at 702 Donaldson Ave., at 6 p.m. on Thursday, four days after Joss was shot and killed at his South Side property.

SAPD invited members of the LGBTQ+ community to attend the forum to voice concerns and receive updates.

In a statement posted to social media, SAPD expressed sympathy to the family, friends and fans mourning the loss of Joss.

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez is accused of shooting and killing Joss. He was arrested Sunday and was released from the Bexar County jail on Wednesday afternoon after posting bail.

Police said homicide detectives are still investigating the motive behind Joss’ death.

“In Texas, hate crimes are addressed through penalty enhancements rather than separate charges,” SAPD said. “This allows for increased punishment when a crime is motivated by bias or prejudice. We’re committed to building the strongest case possible for the District Attorney to prosecute.”

Earlier this week, police said there was no evidence indicating Joss was targeted because of his sexual orientation.

KSAT asked SAPD whether the forum announcement suggested the case was now being investigated as a hate crime. SAPD spokesperson Sgt. Washington Moscoso clarified that the post was not meant to imply a change in the status of the investigation.

Instead, he said the department wants to provide a space for the LGBTQ+ community to ask questions and share concerns.

Moscoso added that if evidence later indicates the murder was motivated by a hate crime, and if Alvarez is found guilty and sentenced, he could receive a harsher sentence in the punishment phase.

