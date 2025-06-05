South San High School hosts free basketball clinic with Harlem Globetrotters player

On Wednesday, the kids got a special visit from Arysia Porter. She’s a former basketball star at Roosevelt High School and St. Mary’s University, currently playing for the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters.

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of area elementary school students spent this week learning basketball fundamentals and life skills at a free clinic hosted by South San High School.

On Wednesday, the kids got a special visit from Arysia Porter. She’s a former basketball star at Roosevelt High School and St. Mary’s University, currently playing for the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters.

“Ace,” as she is called, is happy to be back home for a few weeks to hang out with the campers before she hits the road with the Globetrotters to play hoops in Asia.

“One of my goals is just to give back to the community,” Porter said. “I mean, they sowed so much seeds in my life, and I kinda just wanna give back wherever I can. But yeah, my message today is just to show them like, you know, they can do it too and just have confidence, have that faith,” she said.

South San girls basketball coach Sherman Roberts organized this week’s free clinic.

“We just try to give back to the community because they support us during the season,” Roberts said. “It’s kind of like grassroots, you know, we want to bring them up and then they’re future bobcats, so just kind of give back (to) the community and let them have fun during the summer.”

South San will host another free basketball clinic next week for kids in sixth through ninth grade.