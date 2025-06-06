Saint Mary’s Hall student raises thousands for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

SAN ANTONIO – A student at Saint Mary’s Hall helped lead a team that raised more than $117,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Riya Jampana noticed how widespread cancer is in San Antonio. With her own personal ties to the disease, Jampana felt a strong urge to make a real difference.

Her efforts earned her a scholarship and an impact award. Jampana said she plans to stay active by assisting candidates in the 2026 Student Visionaries of the Year campaign.

