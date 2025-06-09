Comedian John Mulaney coming to San Antonio for ‘Mister Whatever’ tour

John Mulaney speaks during the Governors Awards on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

SAN ANTONIO – Stand-up comedian and actor John Mulaney is coming to San Antonio later this year as part of his “Mister Whatever” tour.

Mulaney is set to perform on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the Majestic Theatre, according to the venue’s website. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11. General sale opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 13.

Mulaney, who is known for his stand-up comedy performances, has multiple Netflix specials and currently hosts the Netflix talk show “Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney.”

The “Mister Whatever” tour will kick off on June 27 in Newark, New Jersey. Mulaney is also set to make stops in Dallas, Houston and Austin, according to his tour website.

For more information or to purchase tickets for his San Antonio show, click here.

