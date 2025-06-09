San Antonio man arrested for alleged role in 2023 armored truck robberies, DOJ says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested over the weekend for his alleged role in two armored truck robberies that happened in 2023, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Achanti Christopher Tyrese Gunn, 25, was indicted on May 7 and arrested on Sunday. The release said he’s charged with one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, one count of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm.

Gunn allegedly conspired with three other suspects, identified as 30-year-old Daquwan Reshay Richardson, 22-year-old Jeremiah Jerome Richardson and 30-year-old Jordan Raekwon Jones, to rob armored trucks at gunpoint, the release stated.

Federal officials said Gunn and the other suspects would steal cash and other items before fleeing in a getaway vehicle.

If convicted, federal officials said Gunn faces up to 20 years in prison for the conspiracy and robbery charges and seven years to life for the brandishing a firearm charge, consecutive to any other sentence imposed.

The release said that the other suspects have already been arrested and named in a previously filed indictment. They face a combination of charges similar to Gunn’s.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and San Antonio police are investigating the case, according to federal officials.