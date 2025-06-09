2 men stabbed at home on West Side, police say

SAPD responds to cutting on October 22, 2023 in the 2600 block of SE Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the person who stabbed two men at a home on the West Side on Sunday.

Officers responded to the stabbing at 8:15 p.m. at a home in the 9600 block of Dugas Drive, not far from Potranco Road.

A preliminary report from SAPD states officers found two men, ages 70 and 69, inside the home with stab wounds to their upper bodies.

The 69-year-old was also stabbed on the side of his head, the report states.

They were both taken to the hospital, and their conditions are unknown.

The person believed to have stabbed them drove off in one of the victim’s vehicles. Their name, age and gender are unknown.

