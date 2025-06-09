Vehicle falls into hole in street after water main break on Northeast Side, SAWS says

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

No injuries have been reported.

SAN ANTONIO – A vehicle fell into a hole after a water main break on the Northeast Side, according to a spokesperson for San Antonio Water System.

SAWS crews are working to repair the main break, which happened on Monday afternoon, near Rittiman Road and Andover Place.

SAWS Public Information Officer Anne Hayden told KSAT that a fiber contractor drilled through an 8-inch main, which caused it to break.

As a result of the water main break, Hayden said the street collapsed into a hole.

The driver of a vehicle had previously driven around safety barriers at the site and driven into the hole, Hayden said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.