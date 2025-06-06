City officials monitoring water outage in Kirby

KIRBY, Texas – City officials in Kirby are “actively working” to fix an ongoing water outage, according to a post on the city’s Facebook.

A post on Thursday evening from the city said officials were aware of the outage and working to resolve the issue.

Several hours later, an update from interim City Manager Dr. Brian Rowland said crews were “on-site and continuing efforts to identify and fix the issue.”

It is not immediately clear if the outage was affecting the entire city or a specific portion.

KSAT is monitoring the incident and will update this story as more information becomes available.