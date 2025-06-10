Judge Ron Rangel forms exploratory committee for Bexar County District Attorney bid

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Judge Ron Rangel is forming an exploratory committee as he mulls a run for Bexar County District Attorney.

A news release states Rangel, who was elected to the 379th District Court in 2008, is evaluating the opportunity to serve the community in a new role.

Recommended Videos

“Having served as a Criminal District Court Judge for the past 17 years, I have a deep understanding of our justice system,” Rangel said in the news release. “And I know the hard work it takes to keep our community safe.”

The announcement was made on Tuesday, less than a week after District Attorney Joe Gonzales said he would not run for reelection.

Gonzales said he made the announcement early to clear the field for competitive campaigns ahead of the next primary election in March 2026. Gonzales was elected to the role in 2018, beating incumbent Nico LaHood.

Over the next few months, Rangel will assess the viability of his candidacy while the committee raises funds. The committee expects to begin accepting donations in July.

Rangel has a law degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law and is currently a professor of practice at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

He has been selected to serve as Bexar County’s local administrative judge twice and the Criminal District Court administrative judge three times.

More recent Bexar County courts coverage on KSAT: