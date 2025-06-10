Magnolia Pancake Haus temporarily closes in honor of late founder

SAN ANTONIO – Magnolia Pancake Haus will temporarily close its three San Antonio locations on Tuesday in honor of its late founder, according to a social media post.

Robert Fleming Jr. died unexpectedly on May 31.

The chain announced its three San Antonio locations will be closed on Tuesday in Fleming’s honor. They will reopen Wednesday morning.

The chain has been serving San Antonio for the past 25 years.

“We appreciate your understanding and will be back at it serving the pancakes that he loved Wednesday morning,” the post read.

Fleming was a prominent figure in the hospitality industry. Under his leadership, Magnolia Pancake Haus gained recognition as one of Texas’ top breakfast destinations.

During an interview with KSAT in 2016, Fleming said he used a recipe that was over 100 years old.

“We’re really grateful for the support we’ve gotten,” he said.

Magnolia Pancake Haus offers breakfast options such as pancakes, pretzels and omelettes, as well as lunch options like Reubens and Strawberry Chicken.

Magnolia Pancake Haus has three locations: Northwoods (formerly Embassy) at 2070 N Loop 1604, Medical Center at 10333 Huebner Road and Cibolo at 17730 Interstate 35 North.

