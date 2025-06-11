City of Sabinal makes disaster declaration following severe weather overnight

SABINAL, Texas – Sabinal city officials announced a “state of disaster” due to severe weather that rolled through the city late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, according to the city.

In the disaster declaration made Wednesday, Sabinal Mayor Erik J. Gomez said that the city experienced extensive storm damage from “wind, rain and possible tornado damage.”

Recommended Videos

KSAT reached out to the National Weather Service on Wednesday morning. The service said its meteorologists will need to survey storm damage to confirm whether the city experienced a straight-line wind or damage from a potential tornado.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, NWS said it is not planning to send a meteorologist to Sabinal.

According to state law, the disaster declaration activated the City of Sabinal’s emergency management plan and can last for up to seven days.

Read also: