Updated rainfall totals and what to expect for the rest of today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- GOOD RAINFALL: The highest totals were west of San Antonio overnight
- STORM THIS PM: Another round of storms are possible today, tonight
- SEVERE POSSIBLE: Hail, gusty winds, heavy rain with stronger storms
FORECAST
It was a loud, rainy overnight. The storms were strongest west of San Antonio, where a gust of 66 mph were recorded in Del Rio. For San Antonio, it was just a steady rain. Most rainfall totals across the city stayed below 1″.
24-HOUR RAINFALL TOTALS
STORMS LATER TODAY
The activity this morning will push east of the area, leaving us with a stable airmass. By the afternoon, the atmosphere will recover enough to see scattered storms redevelop. Severe weather will once again be possible, with gusty winds and hail being the main threats. So, too, will heavy rainfall. Storms chances continue into tonight.
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
Tomorrow, we’ll likely see some lingering storms into the morning hours. The upper-low, which has been giving lift to storms, will begin to move north and east by the afternoon. That means rain chances will come down. Still, we’ll have a shot at isolated storms through the weekend. The flow is such that we’ll also need to keep an eye on any clusters of storms that make a run at San Antonio.
