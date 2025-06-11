Updated rainfall totals and what to expect for the rest of today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

GOOD RAINFALL: The highest totals were west of San Antonio overnight

STORM THIS PM: Another round of storms are possible today, tonight

SEVERE POSSIBLE: Hail, gusty winds, heavy rain with stronger storms

FORECAST

It was a loud, rainy overnight. The storms were strongest west of San Antonio, where a gust of 66 mph were recorded in Del Rio. For San Antonio, it was just a steady rain. Most rainfall totals across the city stayed below 1″.

24-HOUR RAINFALL TOTALS

Rainfall totals over the last 24-hours (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

STORMS LATER TODAY

The activity this morning will push east of the area, leaving us with a stable airmass. By the afternoon, the atmosphere will recover enough to see scattered storms redevelop. Severe weather will once again be possible, with gusty winds and hail being the main threats. So, too, will heavy rainfall. Storms chances continue into tonight.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Tomorrow, we’ll likely see some lingering storms into the morning hours. The upper-low, which has been giving lift to storms, will begin to move north and east by the afternoon. That means rain chances will come down. Still, we’ll have a shot at isolated storms through the weekend. The flow is such that we’ll also need to keep an eye on any clusters of storms that make a run at San Antonio.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

