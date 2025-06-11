Skip to main content
Lightning, heavy rainfall, wind, and much more from KSAT Connect photos

Showers and storms rolled through overnight producing a light show

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Photo by KSAT Connect user Abraham Castillo (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – The active week for South Texas has just begun. Showers and storms roared through the city, waking many up early Wednesday morning.

Although we had an active end to May and a quiet start to June, Mother Nature decided to treat us with more good rain.

While some received heavy rain, others got a show! Check out some of the videos and photos viewers posted to KSAT Connect:

R.Morales1810
0
Far West Side
Ernest Deleon

San Antonio thunderstorm rolling in on 6/11/2025. This is in the Canyon Crossing subdivision on 1604 and 90.

0
South Side
Thor invading San Antonio
Big Artie

Thor invading San Antonio

0
Harlandale
Cool flash of lightning!
Cubero

Cool flash of lightning!

0
Northeast Side
GREAT LIGHT SHOW
Abraham Castillo

GREAT LIGHT SHOW

0
Northwest Side
Still getting some good strikes
R.Morales1810

Still getting some good strikes

0
Far West Side

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

