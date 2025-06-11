Lightning, heavy rainfall, wind, and much more from KSAT Connect photos

SAN ANTONIO – The active week for South Texas has just begun. Showers and storms roared through the city, waking many up early Wednesday morning.

Whatever the Weather A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign Up

Although we had an active end to May and a quiet start to June, Mother Nature decided to treat us with more good rain.

While some received heavy rain, others got a show! Check out some of the videos and photos viewers posted to KSAT Connect:

Ernest Deleon San Antonio thunderstorm rolling in on 6/11/2025. This is in the Canyon Crossing subdivision on 1604 and 90. 1 hour ago 0 South Side