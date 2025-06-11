Has the National Guard been sent to San Antonio protests in the past?

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the Texas National Guard coming to San Antonio for planned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests posed the question: Has this ever happened in the Alamo City?

San Antonio has historically maintained a more peaceful atmosphere than some other cities of its size.

San Antonio natives told KSAT that there is a sense of togetherness, and many people feel that way.

“When it comes to protests getting out of hand and stuff like that, I feel like San Antonio’s always been on the really good side of that stuff,” said Angel Villesca, a lifelong San Antonio resident.

“It’s such a home environment around this community,” said Angelica Thoman, who also has lived in San Antonio her whole life. “Most accepting crowd I’ve ever met in my entire life in San Antonio.”

That’s not to say there haven’t been intense protests in the city because there have been many over the decades.

However, the question is whether or not the National Guard was ever called in.

KSAT revisited key moments in modern history to learn some of the San Antonio protests.

1938 Pecan Shellers Strike

One of the most infamous protests in San Antonio was the 1938 Pecan Shellers Strike. Approximately 12,000 shellers, primarily Hispanic women, protested low wages and poor working conditions. There were big confrontations, but the National Guard was not called in.

1965 Grape Pickets

In 1965, Cesar Chavez was in San Antonio, leading the grape pickets to improve wages and working conditions for farmworkers. No outside law enforcement was called in.

1990 Levi’s Boycott

In 1990, the Levi’s Boycott occurred, where workers fought for severance after the store closed. Protesters took to the streets urging people not to buy from the company. It did not attract federal resources.

2020 George Floyd Protests

The most recent events were the George Floyd protests in 2020. There were some clashes between local law enforcement and protesters involving tear gas and rubber bullets. Fringe groups from out of town broke windows and vandalized buildings, but it was all handled by local law enforcement. No outside state or federal help was brought in.

2025 ICE Protests

On Saturday, June 7, rallies were held in downtown San Antonio to protest ICE raids, but unlike in other cities, they remained peaceful.

Planning for Wednesday evening’s ICE rally

Ahead of the planned rally on Wednesday, June 11, Mayor Ron Nirenberg set expectations like usual.

“I have full faith and support to the SAPD. I’m confident that San Antonio knows how to do this right. We have done that for decades and decades. Exercise your free speech, but I urge you to keep it lawful and peaceful. Destruction will not be tolerated,” Nirenberg said in a press conference Wednesday morning.

Leaders said that is the goal, even when the National Guard has been brought to a protest in San Antonio for the first time.

Related coverage on KSAT.com :