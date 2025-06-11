Improvement project leaves northeast Bexar County street covered in rocks, mud

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Residents in a northeast Bexar County neighborhood said they are frustrated over a street improvement project that has left one street in disarray.

What was once Bent Meadow Drive is now lined with large rocks as a temporary fix.

Neighbors told KSAT 12’s Katrina Webber that crews have been working on the street for about three weeks, first tearing it up and leaving it a muddy mess.

Recently, workers returned to lay down the rocks, but residents said this has only made driving more difficult.

“It’s horrible. Our cars are getting messed up,” one neighbor told KSAT. “I’ve got young children and grandchildren, and two are disabled.”

Bent Meadow Drive is one of several streets in the area included in the road improvement project.

A spokesperson with Bexar County told KSAT via email that the project includes rebuilding several streets throughout the Ventura Heights subdivision, located near FM 78 and Beech Trail Drive.

Due to this month’s rain, the contractor was unable to start the road’s subgrade preparation. The preparation includes placing larger bull rock for drainage, followed by finer rock for a smoother surface.

“On Bent Meadow Drive, the contractor is finalizing the bull rock layer and will be placing the finer rock next,“ the Bexar County spokesperson said. ”Once the subgrade work is done, the contractor will install an asphalt base layer on top followed by a final asphalt layer.”

Improvements include new sidewalks, driveway approaches and better drainage.

Construction is expected to last until August 2026.

Read also: