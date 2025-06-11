TxDOT seeks public input on downtown highway construction feasibility study

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is asking for the public’s input on the highway system in downtown San Antonio.

From now until June 25, TxDOT will conduct a feasibility study and hold a virtual open house at 5 p.m. each day to discuss the safety, mobility and connectivity of San Antonio.

A press release from TxDOT said highways of concern include I-35, I-10, I-37, US 90 and US 281.

For those who want to make their voice heard in person, the Connection SATX Downtown Feasibility Study will host an in-person open house on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Banquet Hall, in the 1100 block of Willow Street.

The feasibility study aims to analyze current and future corridor challenges on downtown highways, identify the future vision for downtown connectivity and draft a comprehensive plan addressing the specific needs of each corridor, the release said.

To view the study or learn more information, click here.

