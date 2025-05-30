AAMPO seeks public input on $256 million slated for future transportation projects

The public interacting with TxDOT offciails during an Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting.

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (AAMPO) is hosting six community meetings in June to discuss planned funding for future transportation projects across its service area.

Across the six meetings, AAMPO and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will gather public feedback on funding and updates to ongoing highway projects, including projects on U.S. Highway 90 and Loop 1604.

Later this year, TxDOT plans to begin its $500 million expansion project on U.S. Highway 90, adding six lanes and a flyover ramp connecting to Loop 1604.

Some projects that could be funded include roadway improvements, bike and pedestrian infrastructure as well as public transit frequency improvements.

An AAMPO news release said projects selected to receive funding would be included in the organization’s Fiscal Year 2027-2030 Transportation Improvement Program, a list of projects planned over four years.

The program is updated every two years and amended quarterly, according to the organization’s website.

AAMPO calls public comment a critical part of its funding recommendation process.

“The public’s thoughts and opinion are essential in determining our region’s transportation priorities,” said Sonia Jiménez, Interim Executive Director at AAMPO. “These meetings are a chance for community members to learn about what’s happening now with TxDOT’s highway projects and to help shape what’s next by weighing in on projects that directly affect their daily travel, their communities, and our shared future.”

Meeting information can be viewed below. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and presentations will begin at 6 p.m. This time applies to all meetings. Anyone who cannot attend one of the meetings can submit their comments online.

Guadalupe County

Thursday, June 5: Seguin Public Library, located at 313 W. Nolte Street, Seguin, TX 78155

Bexar County - Northeast

Wednesday, June 11: Northeast Service Center, located at 10303 Tool Yard, San Antonio, TX 78233

Medina County

Thursday, June 12: Potranco Elementary School, located at 190 CR 381 South, San Antonio, TX 78253

Comal County

Tuesday, June 17: New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center, located at 375 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, TX 78130

Kendall County

Wednesday, June 25: Kronkosky Place, located at 17 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX 78006

Bexar County - West

Thursday, June 26: The Boeing Center at Tech Port (Tech Port Studios), located at 3331 General Hudnell Drive, San Antonio, TX 78226

