Comal River closed for recreational purposes on Thursday

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The City of New Braunfels has temporarily closed the Comal River for recreational use due to unsafe conditions caused by floodwaters, according to Comal County.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Comal River, effective until later Thursday afternoon, due to rising water levels resulting from heavy rainfall.

Comal County said flow rates at the river are over 1,800 cubic feet per second, with poor visibility and debris.

New Braunfels officials will reevaluate on Friday whether to reopen.

Currently, the Guadalupe River remains open, but it is flowing rapidly at approximately 800 cubic feet per second. People are urged to take precautions.

For information on road closures due to flooding in the area, visit the Comal County page here.