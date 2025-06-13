Morgan’s breaks ground on ‘Ultra-Accommodating’ hotel near theme park

Morgan’s has announced it’s breaking ground with an “Ultra Accommodating” hotel near its Morgan’s Wonderland theme park.

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s has announced it is breaking ground on an ‘Ultra-Accommodating’ hotel near its Morgan’s Wonderland theme park.

Morgan’s Hotel will be built to provide guests with an individually tailored experience, according to a press release.

Gordon Hartman, the founder and CEO of Morgan’s, said the company believes in hospitality for everyone.

“This groundbreaking isn’t just the start of construction; it’s the start of a movement that redefines what it means to be truly welcoming in the hotel industry,” Hartman said.

The hotel is located on Wurzbach Parkway, approximately half a mile from Morgan’s Wonderland, and will offer a shuttle service to and from the theme park.

Morgan’s Hotel will be built on a high-elevation site and will feature a full-service restaurant and a top-floor bar offering 360-degree views of the city and the Hill Country.

The hotel is slated for completion in the fall of 2026.

