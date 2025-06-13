Skip to main content
Clear icon
78º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Morgan’s breaks ground on ‘Ultra-Accommodating’ hotel near theme park

The hotel is slated for completion for fall 2026

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Morgan’s has announced it’s breaking ground with an “Ultra Accommodating” hotel near its Morgan’s Wonderland theme park. (Morgan's Hotel, Copyright 2025 by Morgan's Hotel- All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s has announced it is breaking ground on an ‘Ultra-Accommodating’ hotel near its Morgan’s Wonderland theme park.

Morgan’s Hotel will be built to provide guests with an individually tailored experience, according to a press release.

Gordon Hartman, the founder and CEO of Morgan’s, said the company believes in hospitality for everyone.

“This groundbreaking isn’t just the start of construction; it’s the start of a movement that redefines what it means to be truly welcoming in the hotel industry,” Hartman said.

The hotel is located on Wurzbach Parkway, approximately half a mile from Morgan’s Wonderland, and will offer a shuttle service to and from the theme park.

Morgan’s Hotel will be built on a high-elevation site and will feature a full-service restaurant and a top-floor bar offering 360-degree views of the city and the Hill Country.

The hotel is slated for completion in the fall of 2026.

KSAT’s previous coverage:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

KSAT DEALS