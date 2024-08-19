Morgan’s to build ‘Ultra-Accommodating’ hotel near theme park

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s has announced plans to build an “Ultra-Accommodating” hotel near its Morgan’s Wonderland theme park.

Morgan’s Hotel will accommodate people of all abilities and will go beyond regular ADA requirements to meet guests’ needs, according to a press release.

Gordon Hartman, the founder and CEO of Morgan’s, said the idea has been in the works for a couple of years.

“It’s come about by just talking to people who travel, those who have special needs and those who don’t have special needs, who are looking for accommodations that are a little bit beyond what the average hotel has,” Hartman said.

When planning the hotel, Morgan’s held town halls and took hundreds of ideas into consideration.

Hartman said the hotel will have little details that may not even be noticeable to some people, but they’ll make a big difference for people who need them.

And, the hotel will be affordable, Hartman said.

Some of those details may include additional outlets at different heights, small changes to bathrooms, wider hallways, easier elevator access and the ability for guests to request needed items in their rooms when they book — for instance, an IV pole.

The staff will be trained in disability etiquette, assistance with mobility devices, and accommodations such as hearing aid loops and sensory-sensitive colors and lighting.

Hartman expects the hotel to “change the whole industry” and said the biggest names in the hotel industry, Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott are working “very aggressively” to have their names associated with the hotel.

“For them to say this is time for us to move in this direction to have an ultra-accommodating hotel is something that is very special for us,” Hartman said.

The hotel will be built about a half-mile from Morgan’s Wonderland and will include a shuttle to and from the theme park.

Morgan’s plans to break ground on the project toward the end of 2024 and expects to have it finished in 2026.

“Here are Morgan’s we don’t let grass grow under our feet,” Hartman said.

Morgan’s Hotel will be built on a high-elevation spot and will include a full-service restaurant and a top-floor bar that will offer 360-degree views of the city all the way to the Hill Country.