‘We just got stuck’: 2 Dallas men lose work truck in Southeast Side high water

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and fire crews put in extended hours on Thursday, thanks to heavy rain and fast-moving water in and around the city.

Thursday’s severe weather washed out roads, demolished asphalt, flooded homes and killed at least five people near a Northeast Side creek.

Over on the Southeast Side, first responders arrived just before 12:30 p.m. for two men from Dallas stuck in their work truck near the intersection of Hildebrandt and South W.W. White Road.

One of the workers, Nathan Wortham, told KSAT that they drove on the same road approximately an hour before they were rescued.

“We just came through here, like, maybe an hour ago because we were working on this road, and it was dry,“ Wortham said. ”There was nothing there.”

While they attempted to drive through the intersection, Wortham said they noticed the water on the road.

“Tried to punch it out of there, and all of a sudden, we just couldn’t beat the water,” Wortham said. “We just got stuck.”

The high water caught them by surprise.

“I thought it was a lot deeper than what it was, but I mean, it just happened within an instant,” Wortham said.

Considering some of the dramatic high-water rescues across the city on Thursday, Wortham said he is grateful first responders “came down here — got us out (and) walked us out."

“I thought I was going to have to swim out,” Wortham said.

After their rescue, Wortham said there is at least one thing on his mind, with their work truck submerged in the water.

“We’ll see what my job has to say about it,” Wortham quipped.

