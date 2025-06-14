‘A part of our history’: Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth with parade, festival on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people across San Antonio made their way to Sam Houston High School and Comanche Park on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth five days early.

The holiday, which celebrates the news of emancipation reaching Texas in 1865, has a long tradition in San Antonio, organizers said.

The celebrations were divided between a parade in the early morning that went to Comanche Park for the all-day festival. Throughout the park, there were local Black-owned business vendor spots and food for the hundreds of guests.

“I want people to understand it’s not a Black thing we’re celebrating; it’s a freedom thing we are celebrating,” said Doni Brown, one of the organizers behind the Juneteenth Freedom Foundation. “So once we can get that spread across San Antonio, I think we can really boost the celebration.”

Pastor Courtney Evans with God’s Property Church said the day is an “opportunity to show everybody the history and this Freedom Parade.”

“It’s awesome,” Evans said. “We realize how far we’ve come, and how far we need to go. This signifies a part of our history, but it’s a lot more than that.”

There are several events happening throughout San Antonio to celebrate Juneteenth. An expanded list can be found at the link here.

Read also: