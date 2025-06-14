WATCH at 11 a.m.: Mujeres Marcharan to protest against Donald Trump, ICE arrests in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A local organization is coming together to protest against President Donald Trump and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in downtown San Antonio on Saturday.

Mujeres Marcharan will host the protest at 11 a.m. at Labor Plaza, 500 E. Market Street.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article and KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if there is no livestream available, check back at a later time.

“We condemn the glorification of the military within San Antonio, ‘Military City USA,’ as we know that many of us have been used as pawns to fight rich man’s wars,” the organization said in a news release, in part. “We have seen how they are used against their own people to assist in ICE raids and stoking fear in our people to stay home.”

Two additional protests are also planned on Saturday.

The first protest is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. at the Park-N-Ride in front of the Wilson County Justice Center, located at 800 10th St., in Floresville.

Two organizers, Women’s March and 50501, are expected to rally from 5-8 p.m. at Travis Park. Marching begins at 7 p.m.

