Protests over immigration raids expected in downtown San Antonio on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Rallies against immigration raids will be held on Saturday to coincide with a military parade in Washington, D.C., celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary.

Multiple protests are expected in downtown San Antonio on Saturday evening.

Two organizers, Women’s March and 50501, will host a rally from 5-8 p.m. at Travis Park. Marching begins at 7 p.m.

In an Instagram post, 50501 San Antonio said the organization “has always and will always stand for non-violent protest,” adding that Saturday’s protest is expected to be a “strong and peaceful turnout.”

Earlier this week, hundreds of people gathered downtown for a protest against President Donald Trump and the ongoing federal immigration raids.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KSAT there were no arrests made during Wednesday’s protests.

No one was injured and no buildings were damaged, DPS said.

People in San Antonio protesting immigration deportations. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Gov. Greg Abbott deploys Texas National Guard to San Antonio

Amid nationwide protests that included clashes in Los Angeles, Dallas and Austin, Gov. Greg Abbott deployed the Texas National Guard and DPS to help with local law enforcement in Texas cities.

On Thursday, he ordered the deployment of more than 5,000 Texas National Guard troops and 2,000 state police. When reached by KSAT, his office did not say where the troops were sent or how many arrived in San Antonio.

During Wednesday’s protest, DPS troopers were seen patrolling the area as San Antonio police officers drove through downtown. Members of This Is Texas Freedom Force were also seen standing around the Alamo carrying firearms.

Protesting in downtown San Antonio. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Earlier on Wednesday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the city did not request the troops and had received “no advance warning” from Abbott’s office.

City officials at the press conference said they were not aware of the number of troops sent to San Antonio. SAPD Chief William McManus also said they were not currently in contact with the troop’s commander.

In a statement, Abbott said Texas “will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles.”

“Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles in response to President Donald Trump’s enforcement of immigration law,” Abbott said, adding the troops and state police will help “maintain law and order.”

“Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be arrested and held accountable to the full extent of the law. Don’t mess with Texas — and don’t mess with Texas law enforcement," he said.

Latest protests in the San Antonio area

On Sunday, June 8, the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) San Antonio organized “No To Mass Deportations - ICE Out Of San Antonio” at City Hall.

This happened a week after ICE officers were seen detaining people outside the San Antonio Immigration Court and on UTSA’s campus.

Two additional protests are planned on Saturday.

The first protest is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. at the Park-N-Ride in front of the Wilson County Justice Center, located at 800 10th St., in Floresville.

Mujeres Marcharan will hold the other protest at 11 a.m. at Labor Plaza, 500 E. Market St.

