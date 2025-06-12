Immigration attorney outlines 5 things to know for protest participants, bystanders

SAN ANTONIO – A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement protest is scheduled this weekend, so businesses and San Antonians are preparing.

While it’s unclear how large the protests will be, a local attorney shared a few key points that people need to know, whether they are participating in the protests or just nearby.

Marlyn Moreno, an attorney in San Antonio for over a decade, said it’s important to know your rights.

“Everybody, not just citizens, every single person under the jurisdiction of the United States has a right to express their opinion,” Moreno said.

People can speak freely for or against any organization, but cannot incite violence.

“People have a right to express their opinion against the government if they want to, or against the police if they want to,” Moreno said.

Anyone is also allowed to record law enforcement while participating in protests.

“People can record in Texas,” Moreno said. “People should be recording for security purposes.”

No one, civilian or law enforcement official, can destroy property under any circumstances. That includes buildings, windows, vehicles and setting fire to private property.

“When that type of activity starts happening, it takes away from the importance of the message,” Moreno said.

Remembering your 4th Amendment rights is also important. The Fourth Amendment protects from unreasonable searches and seizures.

“People that are doing these activities, these peaceful protests, should not be detained, should not be interrogated, should not be forced to provide their cell phones or open their purses to be searched,” Moreno said.

If you are detained, be quiet and ask for an attorney.

“Invoke the right to remain silent,” Moreno said. “If they do detain you and interrogate you and want you to open your phone and provide access to all your things and belongings, please say no and request to have an attorney.”

Remembering this information is an essential way to be prepared and aware of your rights, whether you are participating in a protest or find yourself near one.