Texas National Guard, Texas Freedom Force arrive at Alamo Plaza amid ‘No Kings’ demonstrations against President Trump

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas National Guard and This Is Texas Freedom Force gathered at the Alamo on Saturday ahead of planned demonstrations against President Donald Trump.

After 4:30 p.m., the Texas National Guard was seen arriving at Alamo Plaza. Just before 5 p.m., a second busload of guard members arrived east of The Alamo and walked into the Crockett Hotel at 320 Bonham.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, Alamo Plaza is closed. It will reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was sending more than 2,000 Texas DPS troopers and 5,000 Texas National Guard soldiers to cities around Texas to help local law enforcement amid the protests.

In a social media post, the Texas Freedom Force said they would gather at 3 p.m. at Bonham and Alamo Plaza.

Texas Freedom Force members arrive at Alamo Plaza on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (KSAT)

Group President Ramon Garza told KSAT they’re going to “babysit” the Alamo and “make sure there’s not a repeat of 2020,” when a May protest against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd turned violent.

At the time, a mostly peaceful confrontation began near the Alamo between police and the two separate groups of demonstrators. Eventually, as tension grew, some agitators flung rocks and fire extinguishers through storefront windows at Rivercenter Mall and a few scuffles broke out.

The Texas Freedom Force’s gathering is scheduled the same day as nationwide “No Kings” rallies against the Trump administration and immigration raids.

Multiple demonstrations are scheduled in downtown San Antonio on Saturday.

“Come in full battle rattle or whatever you are comfortable in & legally able to carry. ... Be prepared to defend yourself, the Alamo, and the Patriot right & left of ya,” Texas Freedom Force’s post said, in part.

Several people affiliated with the Texas Freedom Force were seen carrying various weapons in downtown San Antonio on Wednesday as hundreds of people protested continued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportations of undocumented immigrants.

In Washington, D.C., a military parade is also set for Saturday for the Army’s 250th anniversary, which happens to be Trump’s 79th birthday.

