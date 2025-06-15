PHOTOS: Protests against Trump administration held in downtown San Antonio

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

People in San Antonio demonstrate against President Donald Trump and immigration raids on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – As multiple “No Kings” demonstrations emerged nationwide, hundreds gathered in downtown San Antonio on Saturday to protest against President Donald Trump and immigration raids.

Two organizers, Women’s March and 50501, started the demonstration at Travis Park and have since been marching throughout downtown.

An organizer at the event told KSAT’s Daniela Ibarra he expected close to 4,000 people to come together on Saturday night.

Several people marched with signs that included messages such as “No!! Kings!! We’ll rise together” and “Keep America great.”

The Texas National Guard and members of This Is Texas Freedom Force were seen gathering at the Alamo as the planned demonstrations took place.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s protest events:

‘No Kings’ demonstrations

Dog carries "No ICE ICE Baby" sign during "No Kings" demonstrations against Trump administration in downtown San Antonio on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Texas National Guard and This Is Texas Freedom Force at Alamo Plaza

Texas National Guard members arrive at Alamo Plaza on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (KSAT)

Texas Freedom Force members arrive at Alamo Plaza on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (KSAT)

Texas Freedom Force members arrive at Alamo Plaza on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (KSAT)

Mujeres Marcharan Coalition rally

Demonstrators protest against President Donald Trump and ICE raids on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Demonstrators protest against President Donald Trump and ICE raids on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Demonstrators protest against President Donald Trump and ICE raids in downtown San Antonio on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Demonstrators protest against President Donald Trump and ICE raids in downtown San Antonio on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

