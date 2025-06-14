Photos of anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ demonstrations across the US

Demonstrators march down Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the "No Kings" protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Demonstrators gathered in parks and plazas across the U.S. to protest against President Donald Trump.

The “No Kings” rallies were organized in nearly 2,000 locations nationwide, including cities, towns, and community spaces.

These protests followed recent unrest over federal immigration raids and Trump’s deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles, where tensions escalated with protesters blocking a freeway and setting vehicles on fire.

A young protester carries a combination Mexican and U.S. flag during a "No Kings" protest in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Demonstrators march during the "No Kings" protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Demonstrators dressed in Revolutionary War era clothing march down Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the "No Kings" protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Anna Marie Shealy dressed as Lady Liberty for the No Kings protest in Tallahassee, Fla. on June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Demonstrators chant and dance while participating in the "No Kings" protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

People gather on the grounds of Floridas old capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., for No Kings protest on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Demonstrators participate in the "No Kings" protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

A demonstrator holds a sign during a "No Kings" protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

