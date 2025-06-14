South Texas Blood & Tissue urges community support for blood donations

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue is one of the largest blood suppliers in the region, serving more than 100 hospitals and healthcare providers.

The summer months are a particularly challenging time for blood banks across the United States, making the need for donations even more urgent.

Blood donor appointments begin to decline as schools break for the summer and travel and outdoor activities take center stage.

However, as activities increase, so does the likelihood of accidents. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, and all blood types are needed.

KSAT Community Phone Bank

KSAT Community will host a blood donor registration drive for South Texas Blood & Tissue on Tuesday, July 1.

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., representatives from South Texas Blood & Tissue will answer questions about donating and registration for people interested in donating blood.

There are other ways to make a positive contribution and give back to the community. Callers are encouraged to make a financial donation, which helps to provide support for research and other lifesaving services for patients in need.

What to know before you go

South Texas Blood & Tissue is looking for donors who meet these criteria:

16 years old, weighs 120 pounds and has completed a parental consent form

17 years old, weighs at least 110 pounds

Valid ID

South Texas Blood & Tissue offers helpful tips before giving blood.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.