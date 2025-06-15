2 people dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds, San Antonio police say

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds after being shot while driving onto the highway, according to San Antonio police.

Police said a 19-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy were dropped off at a hospital in the 1300 block of McCullough Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

The two were in a vehicle when they were shot at by a person or people in another vehicle, police said.

The 19-year-old was shot in her right ankle, and the 16-year-old was shot in his left forearm. Police said both injuries are non-life-threatening.

Other people in the vehicle were not injured, police said.

When located, police said the shooter or shooters will face charges of aggravated assault - deadly weapon.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

