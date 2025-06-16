South Side property owner discovers human remains, authorities say

San Antonio police said a 911 caller found human remains on their South Side property on Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Neal Road, which is located just north of South Loop 1604.

According to police and fire officials, the property owner was checking their cattle fences to see if there was any extensive damage after a recent storm.

While checking, authorities said the owner discovered a male’s human remains.

SAPD said its homicide unit was dispatched to the scene.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived on the scene to take custody of the victim’s remains. The office has yet to identify the male.

At this time, it is unclear if there are any criminal elements related to the male’s death.