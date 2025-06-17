Harley-Davidson, Kawasaki and Chrysler among companies recalling vehicles due to safety issues

(Michael Probst, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Several car and motorcycle manufacturers are recalling specific models due to safety concerns.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), popular brands like Harley-Davidson and Chrysler are issuing voluntary recalls because of safety concerns with engines, headlights and tires.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson is recalling approximately 82,117 motorcycles due to an issue with the rear tire, which can become damaged and lose pressure.

The NHTSA stated that affected models include certain 2018-2024 Softail motorcycles.

Dealers will install a new bracket at no additional cost. Notifications are expected to be mailed on Monday.

The NHTSA said the company’s recall number is 0188. Some of these recalls were previously repaired under recall 23V591 and will require completion of the new remedy.

You can find the recall information here.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai is recalling around 10,409 of its 2025 IONIQ 5 vehicles because the headlights could be improperly aimed due to an incorrect label.

This can decrease the driver’s visibility and increase the risk of a crash, the NHTSA said.

Hyundai will mail the correct label with inspection and installation instructions, the NHTSA said. From there, owners can bring their vehicle to a dealer for free for repair.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on Aug. 2, the NHTSA said.

Owners can contact Hyundai’s customer service at 1-855-371-9460. The recall number is 279.

You can find the recall information here.

Kawasaki Motors

Approximately 17,792 motorcycles are being recalled by Kawasaki due to the risk of losing engine power while in use.

The NHTSA said owners should not drive their 2024 to 2025 Ninja ZX-6R motorcycles until a repair has been completed.

However, the remedy is still under development. The manufacturer has not provided a schedule for notifying owners.

Owners can contact KMC customer service at 1-866-802-9381.

You can find the recall information here.

Honda

Honda is recalling around 1,016 of its motorcycles because a part may have been improperly manufactured, which could cause the engine to leak oil onto the rear tire.

Affected models include the 2024 XL750, 2025 CMX1100 and CRF1100 motorcycles, according to the NHTSA.

Dealers will replace the part at no additional cost. Notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 25. Owners can contact Honda’s customer service at 1-866-784-1870.

Honda’s number for this recall is KS2, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi is recalling approximately 198,940 vehicles due to a software error in the infotainment system that may cause the rearview camera image to freeze or not display, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

Affected models include 2022 to 2024 Outlander and 2023 to 2025 Outlander PHEV vehicles, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will update the software at no additional cost.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 30. Mitsubishi’s number for this recall is SR-25-001.

The NHTSA said the recall expands and replaces the previous recall number, NHTSA number 23V345.

Anyone with that previous recall will need to have the new remedy completed.

You can find the recall information here.

Chrysler

Chrysler is recalling approximately 8,390 of its 2024-2025 Dodge Charger vehicles because the amplifier may be missing software, which could prevent it from emitting sound, including pedestrian warnings.

Dealers will inspect and update the software as needed at no additional cost.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 10, the NHTSA said. Owners can contact Chrysler’s customer service line at 800-853-1403.

Chrysler’s number for this recall is 44C.

You can find the recall information here.

Rivian

Approximately 27,882 of Rivian’s 2025 R1S and R1T vehicles are being recalled because both front turn signals may not illuminate, which increases the risk of a crash.

Rivian will inspect and replace the signals as necessary at no additional cost.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 25, the NHTSA said.

Owners can contact Rivian customer service at 1-888-748-4261.

Rivian’s number for this recall is FSAM-1693, according to the NHTSA.

You can find the recall information here.

