Skin cancer prevention tips for people with darker skin

Skin cancer is less common in people with darker skin, but when it does occur, it can be far more deadly.

Black Americans are nearly five times more likely to die within five years of a melanoma diagnosis than white Americans because it’s often caught too late.

Consumer Reports shared critical tips for early detection and steps that could help save lives.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., but for Black people, cancer signs can show up in unexpected places, and missing them can have serious consequences. In Black patients, melanoma, the deadliest type of skin cancer, often appears on the palms, soles of feet, or under the nails, not on sun-exposed areas where people typically check.

Reggae legend Bob Marley’s death at just 36 is a powerful reminder of how dangerous skin cancer can be. What was first thought to be a soccer injury under his toenail was actually “acral lentiginous melanoma,” or ALM — the most common type of melanoma among Black people.

Experts say to do regular full-body skin checks and not forget to check your palms, feet, and under your nails. And don’t forget sunscreen, even if your skin is dark, dermatologists recommend using at least SPF 30.

Finding a sunscreen that looks natural can be challenging for people with darker skin tones.

That’s why Consumer Reports evaluated its top-rated sunscreens on various complexions, from olive to deep brown.

The primary focus was finding sunscreens that don’t leave a white cast on darker skin. It turns out there are some great choices available that work well for everyone. Two good choices from CR’s sunscreen study are Black Girl Sunscreen Kids Spray & Play SPF 50, and Supergoop Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50.

Also, remember, protection isn’t just about sunscreen. A wide-brimmed hat can shield your face, neck, and ears.

Finding a dermatologist familiar with darker skin can be tricky, but the Skin of Color Society can help connect patients with knowledgeable doctors.

Dermatologists use what’s called the CUBED method to identify ALM. For more on the CUBED method, click here for an explainer.