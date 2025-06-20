City to host three summer heat resource fairs in June

SAN ANTONIO – The city will hold three Summer Heat Resource and Information Fairs throughout June.

San Antonio’s Office of Sustainability will host these free events and “aim to empower residents with tools and resources to help keep their homes and communities cool this summer,” according to a press release.

The events will include demonstrations on cool roofing and pavements, free items like energy conservation kits and wildflower seeds, and activities for kids.

Attendees can also get free water and frozen treats. The first 30 attendees will also be given free produce boxes.

See below for the location and schedule of events.