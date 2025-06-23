Man sentenced to 45 years in prison after fatally shooting wife at Northwest Side apartment complex

Carlos Portillo, 44, has been charged with murder.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 45 years behind bars on Monday for the 2024 murder of his wife, according to a Bexar County District Attorney’s Office news release.

Carlos Portillo, 46, shot and killed Sheila Jo Portillo Hanks, 51, on Jan. 29, 2024, at the Oak Creek Apartments in the 6100 block of Vance Jackson Road.

Officers arrived on the scene to find Portillo covered in blood and “behaving erratically” outside the apartment complex, the release stated.

Portillo previously told San Antonio police officers that the blood belonged to his wife.

According to the release, SAPD officers discovered Hanks inside the apartment dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Illegal drugs were also found in the apartment unit.

“The horrific act of taking a loved one’s life cannot go unpunished,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzalez said, in part. “This sentence reflects our office’s commitment to justice, accountability and the families impacted by these devastating crimes.”

