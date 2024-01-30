SAPD identifies suspect found covered in blood, acting erratically after wife’s death

Carlos Portillo, 44, has been charged with murder. This booking photo is from 2017.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified a man accused of fatally shooting his wife on Monday morning at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side.

Carlos Portillo, 44, has been charged with murder.

San Antonio police said they responded to the scene at around 7 a.m. in the 6100 block of Vance Jackson Road and found the man covered in blood, and acting erratically and screaming.

The suspect told police the blood belonged to his wife, who was found dead in an apartment, a preliminary report states.

According to Sgt. Steven Bratina, the woman, 51, suffered at least one gunshot wound. She has not been identified as of Tuesday morning.

Police also found a gun in the area which they believe could be the weapon used in the woman’s death.

Homicide investigators were seen going door to door, trying to find someone who might have information about what happened.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Portillo was also charged with drug possession. Records show he faced multiple charges for drug possession and vehicle burglary in Bexar County from 1998 to 2017.