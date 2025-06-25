1 hospitalized after fire at North Side apartment complex, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Crews extinguished a fire at an apartment complex on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Barrington Street.

According to SAFD, the fire was reported on the first and second floors and only affected two units.

The department is evaluating whether more units were affected by the flames.

A person jumped from the second floor of the complex and was taken to a hospital for injuries from the fall, SAFD said.

Two other people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, the department said.

SAFD stated that they are working with apartment management, as the affected units are now without power and gas.

SAFD said that traffic near Barrington Street and Starcrest Drive will be an issue as the investigation continues.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

