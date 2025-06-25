‘It sets us back so far’: Arboretum San Antonio faces major setback after vandalism damages power grid

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio nonprofit organization faces thousands of dollars in damages after a break-in and burglary over the weekend. Now, it’s offering a reward to find the people responsible.

Arboretum San Antonio is a planned 200-acre tree sanctuary. Its home is the old Republic Golf Course on Southeast Military Drive. While the buildings on the property aren’t operational, they’ve become a target for vandals.

The worst of it happened this past weekend.

“My heart just sank when I saw it,” Arboretum President & CEO Adriana Quiñones said. “They literally broke through the outside wall.”

Burglars ripped some of the walls inside the old clubhouse to pieces. Quiñones said it appears they were looking for copper wire. She said they also stole chairs and tables.

“It’s so destructive,” she said. “It sets us back so far.”

Quiñones said it likely happened on Friday night, but her team didn’t find the damage until Saturday morning.

“We found out because CPS called and said, ‘there’s a problem with your power,’” Quiñones said. “We realized that they had cut the power from the actual transformer, which is incredibly dangerous.”

The Arboretum is offering a reward of at least $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

“We’re a nonprofit,” Quiñones said. “We don’t have loads of money just to fix things.”

Anyone with information is asked to email hello@arboretumsa.org. You can also submit a tip to the San Antonio Police Department.

