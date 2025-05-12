Renderings revealed for San Antonio’s first arboretum

SAN ANTONIO – Arboretum San Antonio unveiled its design plans to transition more than 200 acres of land on the Southeast Side into Texas’ second-largest arboretum.

After a year-long planning process that included thousands of San Antonio residents, Arboretum San Antonio revealed its plans for the space at a community event on Saturday.

The multi-phase project is expected to begin its groundbreaking in 2028 and reach full completion in 36 to 56 years.

Located at the former Republic Golf Course, not far from Brooks City Base, the arboretum will allow visitors to explore the state’s unique ecoregions through a botanical collection of native and global plant species, trees and shrubs.

The park will feature nine zones for visitors to explore and learn about the collection and preservation of trees and plants on-site.

Arboretum San Antonio's rendered map (Arboretum San Antonio)

Notable areas include The Pond Plaza, a revitalization of the land’s former golf course irrigation pond into a wetland that will enhance water filtration and stormwater management, and The Veterans Grove, a reflective space dedicated to San Antonio’s veterans.

Other areas like The Savanna and The Trails will allow guests to traverse through the arboretum’s “cathedral of trees” and get lost in the landscape.

The arboretum will also offer learning opportunities with unique K-12 classes and community events such as live music performances, lectures and gatherings.

“Our design reflects the community’s desire for spaces that are physically accessible, culturally inclusive, educationally rich, and ecologically sound,” said Adriana Quiñones, CEO of Arboretum San Antonio.

“Community input has shaped every element. From our outdoor classroom and discovery areas to our Veterans Grove, heritage tree preservation, water conservation features, and diverse botanical collections, we have created not just San Antonio’s first arboretum, but South Texas’ first arboretum that truly reflects the people it serves,” she said in a news release.

Arboretum San Antonio's proposed zones (Arboretum San Antonio)

As the park transitions from planning to the implementation phase of their plan, Phase Zero will focus on establishing a base of operations on site and a campaign for the decades-long project.

While not yet open to the public, the first guided tours of the site will begin in this phase, which planners expect will end by early 2028.

Phase One, which will begin the groundbreaking for projects at the space, is expected to range from approximately $20 million to $30 million.

To view the arboretum’s full master plan, click here.

Master plan renderings for Arboretum San Antonio. (Arboretum San Antonio)

