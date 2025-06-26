1 hospitalized after deputy crashes into vehicle amid pursuit of stolen pickup truck, BCSO says

A Bexar County Sheriff deputy was involved in a crash on Southeast Military Drive and City Base Landing.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy involved in a crash on the Southeast Side on Wednesday was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on City Base Road and Southeast Military Drive, located west of Interstate 37.

According to a BCSO preliminary report, the deputy was in pursuit of a stolen pickup truck.

The sheriff’s office said the pickup truck driver had fled the scene of a traffic stop at around 40 miles per hour and has not been located. However, the suspect has since been identified through security footage, the report said.

The BCSO said that the deputy crashed their department-assigned vehicle into another car during the pursuit. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The deputy’s vehicle sustained front-end damage. BCSO stated that he walked away without injury.

