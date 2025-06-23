1 dead in crash with 18-wheeler on South Loop 1604, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A person died in a crash with an 18-wheeler early Sunday in south Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened after 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Loop 1604 and South Jett Road.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of an SUV was heading the wrong way on the eastbound lanes when it collided with an 18-wheeler.

Sheriff’s deputies said both vehicles were fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene. Two men in the 18-wheeler were taken to a nearby hospital with head injuries, BCSO said.

The driver of the SUV has not yet been identified.

