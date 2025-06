Stock image of an ambulance.

SAN ANTONIO – A man died in single-vehicle crash on the Northwest Side, San Antonio police said.

Police said a 2008 Toyota Camry crashed just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 7500 block of Tezel Road.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Costas Malaszowski, 27, as the driver of the Camry. Police said he died at the scene.

According to SAPD, rainy conditions caused Malaszowski to lose control of his vehicle and hit a steel pole.

