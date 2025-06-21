ME’s office identifies driver ejected, killed in East Side crash

Crash in the 1000 block of Southeast Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who police said was killed after being ejected from a vehicle on the East Side.

Justin Rendon, 37, died from blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office confirmed to KSAT on Friday. The office said his manner of death is pending.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Thursday in the 1000 block of Southeast Loop 410, not far from East Houston Street.

Rendon was allegedly speeding down Loop 410 when he crossed the highway onto the access road and collided with a dumpster, San Antonio police said.

The vehicle continued forward and struck nearby heavy machine equipment.

The collision caused the vehicle to roll over, ejecting Rendon, police said.

Rendon was pronounced dead on the scene.

