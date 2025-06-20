WATCH: Moment DPS chase on Loop 410 ends in crash; 5 people hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO – A video sent to the KSAT 12 newsroom shows the moment a high-speed chase ended in a crash on Loop 410 earlier this month.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. June 6, on the Southwest Loop 410 access road between State Highway 151 and Marbach Road.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Matthew Daniel Garcia, 23. It is not clear what prompted the attempted stop.

Garcia, in a white Dodge Challenger, fled south on Loop 410.

The video, captured on a camera mounted to the back of a pickup truck, shows normal traffic flowing on Loop 410. However, about 20 seconds into the video, lights from the DPS vehicle in pursuit of the Challenger can be seen in the far left lane.

The DPS vehicle crosses the main lanes to the right as the Challenger takes the exit.

The Challenger is then seen partially colliding with sand barrels along the exit ramp. Garcia’s vehicle then crashes into the back of a Ford pickup truck before rolling over on the access road.

The DPS unit in pursuit, which can be seen slowing down in the video, was involved in the crash, according to the department.

Garcia was hospitalized in unknown condition and charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

A man, woman and child inside the Ford truck were taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

As a precaution, DPS said the trooper was also hospitalized and later released.

