Longtime San Antonio car dealer Ken Batchelor passes away, family says

SAN ANTONIO – Ken Batchelor, a longtime San Antonio car dealer, died peacefully Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from his family obtained by KSAT.

Funeral arrangements are pending, and additional details will be shared as they become available.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support during this incredibly difficult time,” the family said. “Thank you for keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Batchelor served a 54-year tenure with the Sewell organization in multiple roles before becoming a partner and general manager of Ken Batchelor Cadillac, the statement said.

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Batchelor met Carl Sewell during his time in the U.S. Army Reserve and joined him in 1969 to work at Sewell Village Cadillac, located in Dallas, Texas.

A decade later, General Motors opened a new Cadillac store in San Antonio, and with the support of Sewell, Ken Batchelor Cadillac was founded near Interstate 10 and Huebner Road.

The statement said that Batchelor’s community involvement and leadership not only shaped the success of the dealership, but they also aided Sewell’s continued growth in San Antonio.

Under Batchelor’s leadership, his dealership was awarded Cadillac’s coveted Master Dealer Award 38 times.

In November 2024, the dealership announced a name change from Ken Batchelor Cadillac to Sewell Cadillac.